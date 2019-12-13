Auto Service World

Bosch has expanded its spark plug product line with one new double platinum spark plug SKU. The new spark plugs provide extended coverage to 555,000 late-model European vehicles such as 2016-2018 BMW 330i, 330i GT xDrive, 330i xDrive, L4 2.0L Turbo, in addition to 2017-2019 BMW 430i Gran Coupe, 430i xDrive, 430i xDrive Gran Coupe, L4 2.0L Turbo models and more. Bosch OE Fine Wire Double Platinum Spark Plugs are engineered with a laser welded platinum inlay ground electrode that provides up to three-times longer service life when compared to standard copper spark plugs.

