Scan tool update

Description

Alldata’s scan tool now supports direct access to the Secure Gateway (SGW) module by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) U.S.

Alldata customers are now able to access the secure FCA vehicle network using AutoAuth – FCA’s approved authentication provider – and perform essential diagnostic functions.

The new diagnostic scan tool uses a series of codes to link directly to relevant OEM articles and probable causes, which save technicians time. Scans are unlimited, and software and data updates are included at no additional charge. It also features live data display improvements and has an automatic online/offline mode.

