Sanitation wand

Description

Larson Electronics has developed what it describes as low-cost sanitation devices to kill 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, mold and spores on surfaces.

The UV-C 254 nm solutions can also be used to clean keys, phones, computers, access cards, hats, safety glasses and everyday tools.

A handheld wand, IND-HL-UVC-HH18-30C-120V, is equipped with a twin-tube germicidal UV-C fluorescent lamp. Larson also has a handheld UV Sanitizer, IND-HL-HDB-4P18-2L-120V-30C, which features two 18” UV-C fluorescent lamps for no-contact surface disinfection.

