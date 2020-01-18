Sales management tool

Epicor Software Corporation has introduced a new mobile sales management solution for distributor and jobber sales professionals.

Epicor SalesProGo solution helps outside sales professionals more effectively plan and execute all daily sales, inventory and account management activities. It enables users to quickly and easily schedule and document all daily work activities; update field inventories, including batteries and other products on consignment; enter orders; accept payments; issue credits; communicate with store and/or warehouse team members; share promotional materials, and more. Sales managers can use the solution to assign and monitor daily, weekly and monthly tasks to team members and track customer visits and outcomes.

“Epicor SalesProGo helps outside sales professionals deliver more value with every visit to a customer location,” said Stephen Gannon, automotive business lead, Epicor. “This comprehensive solution can help improve daily sales staff productivity, increase inventory accuracy and cash flow, and, above all, make it more difficult for competitive parts providers to earn your customers’ business.”

The solution offers ready access to detailed information for each user’s commercial accounts. Sales professionals can monitor past purchases and A/R status, share copies of statements and invoices, and follow up on issues documented in account notes. Users can scan products and display pegs to monitor and replenish on-site inventories, with all transactions completed through the Epicor Parts Network B2B eStore. The solution also can help users update stocking levels of bulk supplies such as shop rags, cleaners, tape, sandpaper, and other items commonly used in collision repair businesses.

Epicor SalesProGo can be used with any Epicor distribution or jobber management solution that is integrated with Epicor Compass business analytics software. The solution also is available to any parts business connected to the Epicor Parts Network B2B and/or B2C eCommerce solutions.

www.epicor.com