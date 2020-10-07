Rain sensor

Hella has introduced new rain/light sensor for windshields. The automatic wiper switch relieves the driver of the need to operate the relevant levers and the integrated light sensor controls the switching on and off of the low beam when confronted by different lighting conditions or during tunnel driving.

The compact sensor design creates new possibilities for integration, such as in the side of the vehicle. This enables a 360° view of environment recognition for identifying any moving objects around the vehicle, like pedestrians or even static objects. This is an important safety feature, especially in environments which require blind spot detection.

The number and complexity of the electronic components used in vehicles has increased over the past few years. Up to 30% of the value of a well-equipped new car is down to its electrical, and more importantly – its electronic systems. That’s not a question of fashion, but the result of consumers increasing demands for safety, convenience and infotainment. However, anything installed in a car is liable to fail someday. In 2007, the ADAC determined that 52% of all breakdowns are caused by faulty software or electronics. By 2021, experts predict that figure will be over 60%. Meanwhile, the need for competent diagnostics, electronic spares and technical services is at an all-time high.

Although Hella first started out in lighting electronics back in 1899, today it has become an integral supplier of vehicle electronics solutions.

www.partcat.com/hella