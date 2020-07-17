Radio and battery charger

Milwaukee Tool expands the M12 System with the M12 Radio + Charger. This new audio solution delivers unmatched versatility for its size, allowing users to charge up, hang up, and turn up the sound with a full range speaker, a tweeter, and multiple hanging options.

The first solution on the M12 System with charging functionality, the M12 Radio + Charger features a 12V DC port for quick, convenient charging of all M12™ batteries. Additionally, a 2.1 USB port delivers fast charging for electronic devices like mobile phones and tablets.

Its sleek design allows for various integrated hanging options to enhance the overall portability of the radio/charger so users can hang it up wherever they go. This includes a self-centering keyhole and a hollow handle for pass-through hanging capabilities on a variety of common jobsite materials.

A full range speaker and tweeter deliver clear mids and highs. From up to 100ft away, users can stream high definition music wirelessly via Bluetooth connection from any electronic device. Additionally, when equipped with an M12 RedLithium CP2.0 Battery, the radio/charger can achieve more than 10 hours of continuous run-time.

Backed by legendary Milwaukee durability, the new radio/charger is designed with an impact resistant exterior to protect the internal components and allow it to withstand tough conditions including drops and impacts. With an IP54 rating, it can also withstand water and debris without sacrificing sound quality.

The new M12 Radio + Charger joins the M12 Cordless System, the largest sub-compact system on the market, currently made up of more than 100 solutions.

