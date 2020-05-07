Hunter has announced the release of HunterNet Trend Reports – a new data-driven productivity tool that shows shop equipment use and productivity trends over a 7-day period; making Hunter inspection, alignment and balancing equipment more valuable than ever before.

With Trend Reports, shops set goals to identify presented and missed opportunities for alignment and tires. In-depth performance reports are automatically delivered via email, allowing managers and owners to easily see shop performance over time and ensure utmost utilization in Hunter equipment.

Hunter’s first-generation performance monitoring tool, Push Reports, included an overview for one-given day. The daily snapshot is still included in addition to a 7-day trend performance.ac059b6fa36948c4a37458240316ee43.png

HunterNet® Trend Reports are powered through Hunter’s business intelligence tool, HunterNet®, which connects Hunter equipment and provides shops with real-time data and management reports. Trend Reports are included at no additional cost in the HunterNet suite of connected functions.

www.hunter.com