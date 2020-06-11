Premium disc brake pads

Akebono Brake Corporation has expanded its ProACT Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad line by four part numbers. Premium 301 stainless steel abutment hardware is included in the three kits that require it.

A complete listing of Akebono applications for these parts and the rest of our product offering in our all-new web-catalog at http://akebonobrakes.com or directly via; https://www.partcat.com/akebono

“Today’s release includes ProACT brake pads for the Buick Envision, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Santa Fe & Santa Fe XL, as well as the Kia Sorento & Soul. All four of these parts add significant late-model coverage, to our line at a time, that most will soon be approaching their first brake service.” Stated Edward Gerhardt marketing and data service manager, Akebono Brake Corporation “All these parts are in-stock and ready for shipment, perfect timing for the 2020 brake season.”

www.akebonobrakes.com