Rancho performance suspension and shocks – an industry leader in off-road components and recent SEMA-award winning “Best Off-Road/4-Wheel Drive Product” for its Jeep Wrangler JL Sport lift kits – has released an innovative, off-road tested Rancho 3-in. Jeep Gladiator X-Lander RS3 performance suspension system.

Available in February at performance parts retailers nationwide, the Rancho X-Lander RS3 kit includes a highly engineered and refined design to deliver Jeep Gladiator owners a versatile and capable on- and off-road suspension package.

“The Jeep enthusiast will always be the lifeblood of the Rancho product line,” said Chris Gauss, director of sales, performance, Rancho. “This kit was finely tuned by Rancho engineers and tested on the mountain trails of Wyoming, Montana and Utah during a Jeep Jamboree Overland Adventure. It is ready to deliver in any driving scenario – on the trails, on the highway, wherever the Gladiator owner wants to go.”

The new Rancho X-Lander RS3 system includes front and rear corner specific, heavy-duty progressive rate coil springs to ensure a level ride even during towing or heavy loads. Rancho springs are tuned to enhance on-road comfort and deliver precise, responsive handling.

The Rancho X-Lander RS3 system includes fully adjustable front control arms and a heavy-duty front track bar that features exclusive, maintenance-free Rancho D2 high-articulation bushings that self-center and are completely grease free.

Also inside the Rancho Jeep Gladiator X-Lander RS3 suspension system are front and rear sway bar links and front and rear bump stops.

For Gladiator owners planning on using the vehicle to overland and mount a rear rack system consistently holding a roof top tent and gear, Rancho engineers have designed special higher spring rate heavy-duty rear coil springs that add a ½-in. of additional height to help compensate for the additional weight, if needed. These optional, application-specific springs are not included in the kit.

The Rancho Gladiator X-Lander suspension system is fully compatible with Rancho RS5000X and RS9000XL series shocks. Rancho RS5000X and RS9000XL shocks include exclusive Dynamic Rebound Spring (DRS) Technology, a unique internal system that has a precisely tuned metal spring and fortified interior construction to improve control, reduce vehicle body roll and prevent rod overextension.

The new Rancho suspension system was designed to accommodate up to 38-in. tires on the Rubicon model and is compatible with OE tires and wheels. The system also is fully compatible with the Jeep Electronic Stability Control System.

For fast and trouble-free install, each system includes a full-color, step-by-step installation guide. The system also includes all required hardware and fittings.

Rancho RS5000X and RS9000XL shocks are covered by a “Ride Guarantee,” an exclusive offer that allows enthusiasts – who are using Rancho products on all four corners of the vehicle – to try the product for 90 days. If within the first 90 days of ownership the consumer is unhappy with the shocks, the consumer can return the products for a full refund of the product’s purchase price. The shocks and suspension system also are backed by the Rancho Limited Lifetime Warranty.

www.GoRancho.com