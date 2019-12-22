The DynoMax Performance Exhaust brand continues to add new exhaust systems to its comprehensive offering for Jeeps through the new, off-road-ready, high-clearance DynoMax QuietCrawler stainless steel performance exhaust for 2020 Jeep Gladiator 3.6L trucks (39541).

Delivering increased capability on the trails, added performance and unique sound to the Gladiator, each DynoMax QuietCrawler system was engineered to include a super compact exhaust design utilizing two popular DynoMax mufflers at its heart, the DynoMax Super Turbo muffler and DynoMax Race Bullet muffler.

“DynoMax Jeep products are developed to deliver the Jeep enthusiast exactly what they want, and this new Gladiator system is no exception,” said Mike Sype, marketing manager, DynoMax. “Gladiator owners who lift the truck and want to go off-road or overlanding want maximum clearance without sacrificing performance – and that’s exactly what the latest DynoMax QuietCrawler performance system delivers.”

The new system features a stainless steel Super Turbo muffler – one of the brand’s most popular muffler designs – that provides solid performance acoustics with minimal resonation. Inside each system is a DynoMax Race Bullet muffler, a muffler that acts like a resonator in this application, is a 100-percent welded, lightweight muffler in a straight-through design that reduces sound while maintaining a rich, throaty sound through exclusive Continuous Roving Fiberglass (CRF) Technology. Each kit also includes 2.5-inch stainless steel, mandrel-bent piping to help extend protection against corrosion and finish the system.

The new DynoMax QuietCrawler performance exhaust kit features a step-by-step guide to help simplify installation. Each DynoMax kit comes complete with high-quality hardware and fittings to facilitate installation.

A DynoMax Limited Lifetime Warranty and an exclusive 90-Day Performance & Sound Guarantee cover the latest DynoMax Jeep exhaust system.

