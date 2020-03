NGK Spark Plugs Canada Limited has released 164 new NTK oxygen sensor part numbers. This expansion provides additional coverage to over 4.1 million Canadian vehicles in operation. The company says the line expansion is an example of NGK’s commitment to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date coverage for today’s vehicles. The updates have been provided to all E-cataloging sources and are live on the NGK web catalogue.

www.ngksparkplugscanada.ca