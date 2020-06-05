Nissan commercial van brakes

NRS Brakes has just released its updated galvanized brake pad kit for the 2020 line of Nissan NV commercial cargo vans. With applications for the NV1500, NV200, NV2500 and NV3500 the complete line of cargo hauling vehicles and passenger vans is covered.

As with all fleet vehicles, time on the road is critical – NRS Galvanized Brakes for the Nissan NV feature best-in-class friction, advanced noise cancelling piston cushions and shims, patented SHARKMetal mechanical attachment and fully galvanized steel backing plates. NRS brake pads withstand rust and corrosion which means no pad separation or delamination, and longer lasting brakes that require significantly fewer replacements.

Full size vehicles require exceptional stopping power as well, brake fade and failure can be considerable safety hazards. NRS Brake’s award winning technology is recognized around the world for its superior performance, safety and durability. NRS brake pads provide true down-to-metal longevity, and lower total cost of ownership. All NRS Brakes are manufactured, tested and verified in Toronto, Canada in one of the world’s most advanced brake testing facilities.

NV owners might also be interested in NRS Brakes’ National Fleet Program which offers the industry’s best guarantees, preferred pricing and rebate programs to fleet operators.

NRS Galvanized Brake Pads for the 2020 Nissan NV are just one of over 60 new parts for 2020 makes and models that NRS Brakes is launching. Stay tuned for more exciting new releases.

