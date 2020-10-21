Milwaukee Tool compact wrench

Milwaukee Tool has designed a new compact wrench meant for accessing tight spaces.

Measuring at only 4.8” in length and delivering up to 250 ft-lbs of nut-busting torque, Milwaukee’s next generation M18 FuelTM compact impact wrenches combine three innovations – the Powerstate brushless motor, Redlinnk Plus intelligence, and a Redlithium battery pack.

The four-mode drive control offers greater precision with a range of pre-set RPM and IPM levels, selectable from a single button on the tool.

For increased visibility in confined and low-light workspaces, these tools are also designed with tri-LEDs that deliver brighter light with less shadows.

www.milwaukeetool.ca