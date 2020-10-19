Milwaukee mid-torque wrench

Milwaukee Tool has unveiled a new mid-torque impact wrench that packs up to 650 ft-lbs and weighs just 5.1 lbs, and can tackle more than 90 per cent of fastening applications.

The compact wrench is three pounds lighter than other high-torque impact wrenches and is equipped with a Powerstate Brushless motor as well as Redlink Plus Intelligence, both ensuring maximum performance and efficiency.

There are four modes to choose from, allowing the user greater choice for use between projects, with features including drive control and auto shut-off.

For increased visibility in confined and low-light workspaces, these tools are also designed with tri-LEDs that deliver brighter light with less shadows.

www.milwaukeetool.ca