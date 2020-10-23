MAF sensor

WAI’s mass air flow (MAF) sensors feature are digitally calibrated at all OE operation ranges, meaning the circuit design can correct the measurements at all operating temperatures, in any environment.

Using high-quality materials, robust automotive grade electronic components, and dual aluminum wire bonding, the sensors offer optimum connections and vibration resistance. WAI MAF sensors maintain +/-5 per cent of output over temperatures ranging from -20°C to 70°C. WAI offers both a complete assembly and probe only sensors program.

www.waiglobal.com