Lock-and-key catalogue

Bolt Lock has published a new, full-color, 20-page catalogue incorporating all of the company’s latest truck and towing accessories along with fitment applications for 2020 model year vehicles.

The convenient security of Bolt Lock’s one key lock operation uses the vehicle’s ignition key to work a variety of lock products to help eliminate key ring clutter. Each Bolt Lock features the company’s patented “Breakthrough One-Key Lock Technology” which permanently programs the vehicle’s ignition key to the lock cylinder upon the first insertion and rotation of the key using spring-loaded plate tumblers.

Bolt’s latest product, the Locking Recovery Hook, is made of aircraft grade aluminum and is used to secure standard 7/8” bumper tabs, winches as well as recovery ropes. It aids in the safe recovery of vehicles and carries a 10,000 lb. rating. The hook can swivel 160 degrees and features a stainless steel lock shutter to keep moisture and dirt out of the lock cylinder.

Other Bolt Locks available for most Ford, GM, Dodge RAM, Nissan and Toyota pickups include the Coupler Pin Lock, Receiver Lock, Padlock, Cable Lock, Toolbox Latch Retrofit Kit, Kingpin Locking System as well as an Off-Vehicle Coupler Lock.

Jeep owners can choose from a JK/JL hood lock, JK/JL spare tire lock and J-Mount lock for either the driver of passenger side of 1997-2018 Jeep TJ and JK’s, all incorporating Bolt Lock’s exclusive “one key” lock technology.

“Our Bolt Lock one-key truck and towing accessories make it easier to keep trailers and valuable gear secure,” explained Jason Buckles, sales account manager for Bolt Lock. “We introduced this innovative technology to the automotive aftermarket industry some ten years ago and we continue to support new vehicle applications, and are always striving to find new ways to incorporate the Bolt Lock technology into other products.”

See how Bolt Locks work HERE.

www.boltlock.com