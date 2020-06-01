Light-duty turbos

PurePower Technologies (PPT) has added 23 premium-quality, new light-duty turbo part numbers for the aftermarket. These new offerings increase the company’s turbo products across high-volume makes and models delivering power, reliability and efficiency for light-duty diesel engines that meet or exceed OE specifications.

PurePower now offers a total of 30 turbo part numbers including the recent addition of the 2007-2012 Dodge 6.7L to the lineup. The next release featuring 2013-2018 Dodge 6.7L turbos will be in April, followed by two more releases later this year to round out the company’s light-duty turbo lineup.

All PPT turbos undergo rigorous end-of-line testing as a full assembly ensuring the industry’s best performance and highest efficiency output, while meeting the strictest automotive quality system standards.

“These high-precision diesel turbochargers continue our long-term growth strategy of offering only the highest-quality turbos to the aftermarket, leveraging our OE heritage and best-in-class remanufacturing processes,” said Greg Butler, managing director, PurePower Technologies. “We are excited to offer an expanded product line of new and remanufactured turbos that are positioned to be the optimal choice for the customer’s diesel engine investment.”

www.purepowertech.com