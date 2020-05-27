Lifting point quick link

The latest software release of ProDemand auto repair information from Mitchell 1 includes a new Quick Link for tire information and lifting points that combines essential information to help technicians work safely and efficiently.

“ProDemand has made proper vehicle lifting easier than ever by combining a lift-point resource with tire information in a single, convenient Quick Link,” said Gary Hixson, senior market manager for Mitchell 1 ProDemand. “We’re pleased to be able to offer this new feature to help technicians save time and take proper steps to safely lift vehicles.”

Properly placing a vehicle on a lift is a crucial first step to performing service and repairs accurately. Not only does lifting a vehicle correctly improve the technician’s safety, but it also helps to avoid vehicle damage.

The Quick Link ribbon appears on the front page of the 1Search Plus module in ProDemand and provides instant access to the most frequently searched information in the software. Technicians can now link directly to information about lifting points as well as all tire information consolidated in this single link.

Information in the new Quick Link includes:

Vehicle lifting points

Tire fitment including tire sizes, wheel lug nut torque values, etc.

Dill tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) part numbers

Schrader TPMS part numbers

ATEQ TPMS reset procedures

Bartec TPMS reset procedures

ProDemand provides complete OEM repair, estimating and maintenance information with exclusive real-world industry insights in a single lookup. The 1Search Plus search engine returns auto repair information in a user-friendly graphical “card” layout aligned with a technician’s workflow. Key features include expert-based Real Fixes, ADAS quick reference, interactive color wiring diagrams, the latest TSBs, common repair procedures, Top 10 Repairs dashboard and integrated estimating with the Mitchell 1 Manager SE shop management system.

www.mitchell1.com