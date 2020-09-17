Jeep lift kits

For enthusiasts looking to further enhance the off-road capability of their Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator, Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) are introducing new specifically tuned 2-inch lift kits for EcoDiesel-powered Jeep models.

“Our comprehensive Jeep portfolio includes more than 500 factory-engineered, quality-tested, off-road performance parts and accessories,” said Mark Bosanac, head of Mopar Service, Parts and Customer Care, FCA – North America. “At Mopar, we’ll continue to fill our catalog with ultra-capable, factory-backed features that resonate with Jeep fans.”

Both lift kits are validated to OEM specs in order to manage the increased vehicle curb weight and deliver heightened ground clearance and higher approach/departure angles needed for larger tires. Specific features include:

Suspension articulation is increased 18 per cent from stock for enhanced off-road vehicle capability

Larger 2.5-inch-diameter (versus 2-inch-diameter stock) aluminum-body FOX monotube shock absorbers are specifically tuned for increased weight capacity, durability and cooling during off-road conditions

Springs are specifically tuned for the diesel-engine application, which optimizes the dynamic performance in all on- and off-road driving conditions

Longer front lower control arms (versus stock control arms) offer ideal caster settings, while unique heavy-duty bushings provide improved vehicle control and assist with suspension articulation

Direct bolt-on kit requires no drilling, cutting or welding

Each JPP lift kit includes four springs, four FOX shocks, front lower control arms, front and rear stabilizer links, front and rear bump stops, various fasteners and JPP badge, all packaged in a custom, reusable wooden crate with the JPP logo.

