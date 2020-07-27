Auto Service World

Products

Intake Manifold and Valve Cover Kit

The valve in the intake manifold of the 1.4L Ecotec engine often fails and causes damage to the valve cover as well. This new kit is a complete repair of all damaged components, with a redesigned, OE FIX manifold to prevent future intake manifold and valve cover failure. It also includes a PCV tube assembly, because this part frequently breaks during removal.

When the PCV valve fails on General Motors 1.4L Ecotec engines, it can cause a cascade of problems. This Dorman OE FIX kit offers a complete repair of all damaged components, with a redesigned manifold to prevent future valve failure.

Convenient kit – includes intake manifold, valve cover and PCV tube assembly to completely address a common problem with GM 1.4L Ecotec engines

Complete repair – manifold failure often leads to valve cover failure, and PCV tube breaks during removal; this kit repairs all three related components

Improved design – included intake manifold is redesigned to correct a frequent PCV valve failure in the original equipment design

Effective fix – eliminates issues caused by failed PCV valve, including excessive oil consumption, irregular vacuum pressure, rough idle, trouble codes and other symptoms

www.dormanproducts.com

 



Related