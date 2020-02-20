Improved packaging

Delphi has started introducing its rebranded packaging. The company’s vibrant new blue packaging is made of higher quality materials, with an improved label format to make it easier to quickly choose the right part.

Chad Smith, vice president of Delphi Technologies Aftermarket NA, says, “As future trends in automotive become reality, we are committed to help our customers prepare for and profit from what’s ahead. We offer our expertise in the emerging technologies we are building for the top OEMs along with our aftermarket innovations. It’s the best of both worlds: OE heritage and service solutions.”

www.delphiaftermarket.com