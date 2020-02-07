Mevotech is pleased to announce the launch of Titan-XF brand Generation 3 – 515 Series of tapered roller bearings in premium hub assemblies for working truck and medium duty applications.

Precision engineered for ultimate durability, Titan-XF’s tapered roller bearings are re-defining the standards of strength, endurance and performance. Designed for extreme resilience, with rolling elements that can support both radial and axial loads, this line expansion opens a new opportunity in the aftermarket by offering customers a premium hub bearing solution for working vehicles carrying heavy loads and where durability is vital.

“We are thrilled to extend our Titan-XF engineered enhancements to the taper bearing designs,” says Todd Hack, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Mevotech. “There is a demand for premium hub bearing options for the working truck and medium duty vehicle aftermarket. The attention to detail when designing our Titan-XF line fits in perfectly with the needs of these applications.”

Titan-XF is completely engineered from the ground up to address the common failure points experienced by North American drivers. The result is a robust hub bearing assembly which can handle a wide range of road and weather conditions. From the composition of the steel to optimization of the rolling elements and quality of seals, Titan-XF is a game-changer in the hub assembly aftermarket where the quality of aftermarket hubs rarely surpasses OEM quality.

