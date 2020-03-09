Mueller-Kueps has released new Heavy Duty Scissors, with Cable Cutter (No. 905-070 and 905-080)

Made for any job, they’ll cut gasket material or belts without a problem. Micro teeth equal a serrated blade that can cut through leather, cloth, plastic, rubber, cardboard, wire and other materials. The 905 070 features a built-in cable cutter to make going through wires easier. A spring-loaded handle and ergonomic grip make it a breeze to use. Bright green handles are easy to identify from across the shop so they will not easily get lost.

