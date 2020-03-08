Heavy-duty engine service tools

OTC has expanded its specialty tools catalogue with new engine service tools for use on Detroit Diesel applications. Designed with the technician in mind, the tools are made to help keep heavy-duty trucks on the road by making preventative maintenance, inspections and service easier and more efficient. The new Detroit Diesel engine service tools from OTC are now available throughout North America and include:

Oil Priming Adapter (#6492-10) – The OTC Oil Priming Adapter allows for proper engine pre-lube to prevent dry starts following engine service. The adapter is designed for use with the 6492 Engine Oil Primer and installs into the oil priming port in the oil module on Detroit Diesel DD13 and DD15 engines.

Piston Ring Compressor (#4853) – The universal OTC Piston Ring Compressor assists technicians to compress piston rings during piston installation. The 4853 is equipped with an adjustable handle that provides an effective size range for rings from 2.125 to 5.0 inches in diameter. The compressor is applicable for all Detroit Diesel engines.

Poppet Disassembly Tool (#5879) – The OTC Poppet Disassembly Tool aids in the disassembly of poppet valves with 2-sprong spanner style ends. The 5879 is designed for use on all Detroit Diesel engines.

Cylinder Liner Remover (#5875) – The OTC Cylinder Liner Remover expands in the cylinder to pull liners with an inner diameter of 5.0 to 5.75 inches. The 5875 uses thrust bearings on the expander along with bridge nuts for friction-free operation on Detroit Diesel Series 60 12.7L with EGR and MTU S2000 engines.

Cylinder Liner Installer (#5874) – The OTC Cylinder Liner Installer is designed to install cylinder liners into the engine block. The 5874 attaches to Detroit Diesel Series 60 engines with three cylinder head bolts, then the drive screw and plate force the cylinder liner into the correct position.

Compression Gauge (#5872) – The OTC Compression Gauge is designed to measure compression accurately and easily within Detroit Diesel Series 60 and two-cycle Series 53, Series 71, Series 92 and Series 149 engines. The heavy-duty compression gauge with push button release value and quick-connect coupler has a range of 0-1,150 PSI or 0-8,000 kPa.

ww.otctools.com