Permatex now offers an advanced, form-in-place gasket maker that creates a quick, reliable seal with minimal curing time, so parts can be put back in service without delays. Permatex The Right Stuff 90 Minute Grey Gasket Maker allows technicians and do-it-yourselfers to make leak-proof gaskets that cure in just 90 minutes. It is the only gasket maker in a tube that can return a vehicle to service that quickly.

Designed specifically to provide excellent durability for newer domestic and import vehicles that typically have closely-spaced bolt patterns, The Right Stuff 90 Minute Grey outperforms conventional pre-cut gaskets by delivering an exceptionally strong and fast seal. It is blow-out resistant and can be used on applications including valve covers, intake manifolds, coolant flanges, oil pans, and timing covers.

The Right Stuff 90 Minute Grey works on applications in all types of passenger and commercial vehicles, including medium and heavy-duty trucks, and has an operating temperature range from -65F to 500F. The Right Stuff 90 Minute Grey Gasket Maker (P/N 34328) is available in a 3 oz. squeeze tube.

