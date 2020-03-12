OTC has released new fuel system tools for heavy-duty Detroit Diesel engines.

The new tools are part of its specialty tools catalogue.

OTC tools are developed to help keep heavy-duty trucks on the road by making preventative maintenance, inspections and service easier and more efficient. Each of the new Detroit Diesel fuel system tools from OTC are designed with the modern technician and evolving heavy-duty market in mind and are now available throughout North America.

Fuel System Priming Pump (#5869) – The OTC Fuel System Priming Pump allows technicians to pressurize a fuel system after service to ensure proper operation and efficient starting on all Detroit Diesel engines. An essential step of a fuel system service, the 5869 uses pressurized diesel fuel to bleed air from the fuel system for immediate and proper fuel pressure.

Fuel System Coupler Fitting (#5869-1) – The OTC Fuel System Coupler Fitting assists with fuel system priming by connecting to the fuel system through a “compu-check” quick connect fitting. The 5869-1 is suitable for Detroit Diesel Series 60, MBE 900 and MBE 4000 engines.

Fuel System Test Gauge (#5868) – The OTC Fuel System Test Gauge is used by technicians to properly diagnose and repair fuel systems. The 5868 connected directly to the priming port fitting on the engine fuel module of Detroit Diesel DD13 and DD15 engines.

www.otctools.com