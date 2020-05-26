Four new SKUs have been added to the Bosch Fuel Pumps product line, extending coverage to more than 2.8 million late-model Asian vehicles, including 2009-2014 Honda Pilot, 2010-2014 Lexus RX350, 2013-2014 Toyota Avalon and more. The fuel pumps are designed with a superior turbine pump design to virtually eliminate fuel pulsation, along with the Bosch impeller ring to provide smooth fuel flow. The fuel pumps come with premium carbon brushes, utilizing advanced materials that provide longer and more reliable service life.

