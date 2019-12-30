Fuel Pressure Relief Valve Cap Kit

Engine running rough from erratic fuel delivery? The fuel pressure relief valve cap replaces a leaking or fouled original part. This kit includes new installation hardware and O-rings and has undergone testing to ensure proper fit and performance.

Direct replacement – this fuel pressure relief valve cap matches the fit and function of the original part to restore lost performance from corrosion and debris buildup in the fuel system

Durable materials – die-cast metal construction for a precise fit and reliable service

Complete kit – this fuel pressure relief valve cap includes new installation hardware and O-rings

Quality tested – has undergone testing to ensure proper fit and performance

www.dorman.com