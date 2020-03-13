Continental Expands VDO OEM Fuel Module Offering Exceptional Coverage for RAM

Continental, a leading global supplier of systems, components, and tires to automobile and truck manufacturers, and a trusted provider of OE-engineered aftermarket parts, has expanded its line of VDO OEM Fuel Modules and now offers excellent application coverage on RAM 2500 2014-2018 and RAM 3500 2014-2018 models. The new VDO Fuel Module, P/N FP22068S, delivers a total VIO of 217,812.

All of the SKUs in the VDO OEM Fuel Module line are vehicle application specific to ensure OE fit and performance.

Dan Caciolo, Head of Product Management – Engine Management & Fuel Supply, notes, “Our line of VDO OEM Fuel Modules brings an exclusive OEM-only line of fuel modules to the aftermarket at competitive pricing. Built in ISO/TS certified facilities, these high quality components are the genuine OEM replacement part and assure professional technicians and DIYers of easy installation, fit, form, and performance.”

Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket is a leading aftermarket supplier of OE-engineered parts for HVAC and engine cooling, door systems, tire pressure monitoring systems, engine management, fuel systems and instrumentation, as well as automotive diagnostic systems, premium wiper blades, and brake system parts and fluid.

