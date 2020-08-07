Ford Transit brakes

NRS Brakes recently expanded its line of premium galvanized brake pads to include the 2020 Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon and Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van.

The Ford Transit Connect line represents nearly 333,000 vehicles in operation across the globe.

Designed to meet “Ford Tough” standards, galvanized brake pads from NRS Brakes ensure safe, confident and consistent braking even in the harshest conditions. Ford’s workhorse vans endure a greater workload than passenger vehicles, so they require better, longer-lasting brakes. With OE quality and patented technology, NRS brake pads are renowned for keeping both van owners and fleet customers on the road and out of the garage.

NRS Brakes are recognized the world over for performance and durability. They feature advanced ​ noise-canceling piston cushions and shims, best-in-class friction and fully galvanized steel backing plates. The galvanized steel withstands rust and corrosion, meaning NRS brake pads require significantly fewer replacements than other aftermarket pads, making them the most affordable option based on total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle.

NRS galvanized brake pads are designed to meet the tough demands of Ford drivers while representing the best value brake pad on the market based on total cost of ownership.

