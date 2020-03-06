The Rancho performance suspension lineup now includes a new 3-in. suspension system (Part no. RS66507R9) for 2014-2020 Ford F-150 pickup trucks. Featuring a 100-percent bolt-on design and providing an aggressive, leveled stance to the latest F-150 truck, the new Rancho Ford suspension system delivers precise, comfortable on- and off-road ride quality, packaged in a fast install and go design.

The completely bolt-on Rancho Ford F-150 suspension system includes a set of durable, tubular upper control arms specifically engineered to allow the ball joint to perform in its normal operating range; two sway bar spacers and mounting hardware for easy install; and 1 ½-in. rear blocks.

Easily installs and fits up to 35-in. tires with minor trimming to provide proper clearance, the Rancho Ford F-150 kit also includes two popular “Level It” Rancho RS9000XL front leveling struts and two rear RS9000XL shocks, all 9-position adjustable units.

The Level It Rancho RS9000XL™ struts and Rancho RS9000XL shocks – globally recognized as the industry’s first 9-position manually adjustable ride control series – deliver 9 different stages of performance, allowing for an unmatched ability to manually tune the vehicle’s ride to suit terrain and driver preference. Each Rancho RS9000XL application-specific design counteracts the extra un-sprung mass inherent in larger tire and wheel combinations. This shock and strut combination is ideal for towing applications.

No drivetrain modifications are required for the system. Re-use of OE springs and top mounting components is required.

Inside every Rancho suspension system are all of the required hardware and fittings for installation and a highly detailed, full-colour, step-by-step installation guide.

Rancho suspension systems and Rancho RS9000XL shocks and struts are backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty.

