Engineered to be easy-to-maneuver, yet strong and durable at its core, the Snap-on 1.75-Ton Aluminum High Performance Floor Jack (FJ175) has a higher lift capacity than most other aluminum jacks on the market. Proudly manufactured in our Elkmont, Alabama facility, the FJ175 features a low 3.4′′ height to easily fit under most vehicles with a maximum lifting height of 18′′. The jack also boasts a 3,500 lb lifting capacity.

The innovative FJ175 one-piece handle has a higher compound ratio, which offers greater lift height per handle pump stroke than most other jacks. It also includes a diamond knurling for improved handle grip.

The lightweight, aircraft grade aluminum design, features roller thrust bearings in the rear caster assemblies that allow technicians to work on heavier load capacities while a single front roller allows easy navigation through narrow, tight work areas.

In addition, the jack is equipped with a hydraulic pump assembly that features premium seals and special, high-performance oil for extreme temperatures and reduced wear. The grease fittings in the yoke and lift arm pivots make for longer wear. The FJ175 has a three-year warranty on manufacturing defects.

