Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket offers an expanded line of Continental Engine Cooling Fan Assemblies that are engineered to restore original engine cooling performance. They are an exact match for the fit and performance of the OE part. The line covers a wide range of makes, including popular BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Fiat, GMC, Jeep, Mini, and Ram models and delivers applications for over 5.8 million VIO.

Continental Engine Cooling Fan Assemblies are 100% tested for vehicle specific fit, vibration, and amperage draw. They feature OE-style electrical connections for easy installation and do not have ‘flying leads’ that require wire splicing. Automotive grade materials are used throughout to ensure long service life and dependability.

Continental Engine Cooling Fan Assemblies are direct replacements for the factory units. To save time during installation, technicians will find that all mounting points are exactly the same as the original fan.

“We developed this new line of engine cooling fan assemblies with two goals in mind,” said Dave Maclay, head of product management for HVAC, TPMS, Chassis & Safety. “The first is to reliably meet or exceed the vehicle’s original engine cooling requirements. The second is to make sure the assembly is easy and trouble-free to install.”

Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket is a leading aftermarket supplier of OE-engineered parts for HVAC and engine cooling, door systems, tire pressure monitoring systems, engine management, fuel systems and instrumentation, automotive diagnostic systems, premium wiper blades, and brake system parts and fluid.

www.usa.vdo.com