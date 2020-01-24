Cardone Industries has expanded its remanufactured electronic power steering (EPS) product coverage to meet and exceed market demand as the transition from hydraulic power steering to EPS becomes the norm.

“With the increase of EPS systems in new vehicles over the years, Cardone has aligned with that demand and is poised to lead the aftermarket in this category” Said Mark Mooberry, senior director of product management at Cardone. “Cardone is better equipped to support the EPS market, because our products are backed by a 20-year history of competency in electronics remanufacturing”.

Fuel efficiency was the driving force behind the automotive market shift from hydraulic to electric power steering. “CARDONE’s five decades of remanufacturing and electronics expertise has helped lay the foundation to support enhanced technologies like Park Assist, Lane Departure Systems and fully autonomous vehicles” said Mike Carr, chief executive officer at Cardone.

Anticipating the growth in demand, Cardone launched EPS in 2016 and now offers over 50 EPS high-demand part numbers, including exclusive, full-range coverage on all Ford F-150s through 2016. Cardone also offers Rack-Assist, Column-Assist and Electro-Hydraulic-Assist Racks, all with 3-year/36,000 mile warranties.

