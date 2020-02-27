e-Catalogue

Akebono Brake Corporation has unveiled a new web catalogue, designed with features for improved user experience and look-up accuracy.

With the new responsive design, Akebono brake parts can be found using a desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile device with ease.

“Having our catalogue developed by JNPSoft, our Aftermarket Data Management software, allows us seamless, direct data loads with data refreshes every 24 hours,” said Edward Gerhardt, marketing and data services manager at Akebono Brake Corporation. “Our web catalogue has a full-function application look-up, as well as direct or wildcard part number and cross reference searches making it easier than ever to find the right parts.”

He said the platform is designed for minimal data usage, meaning fast page loads and quick return of results.

“We are excited to start the year sharing this new mobile friendly web catalog with its simple and function-based design that makes it faster and easier for people to find the Akebono brake part numbers they are looking for,” said Jennifer Lajcaj, marketing specialist at Akebono Brake Corporation.

www.akebonobrakes.com

www.partcat.com/akebono