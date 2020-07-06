Diagnostic Tool

Pico Technology has launched the new PicoScope 4425A and 4225A diagnostic oscilloscopes, available in 4-channel and 2-channel configurations.

This latest diagnostic PicoScope combines all the strengths of our existing 4425/4225 labscopes but adds a smart interface for powered and intelligent accessories (PicoBNC+), which combines the standard BNC with an active digital connection and power. The 4425A and 4225A continue to work with all your existing BNC probes and accessories, preserving your investments.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, Pico had to make changes to the launch plan as most staff are working remotely. We discussed delaying the launch but decided that we would push ahead and make the best launch we can. Technicians across the world use PicoScope to fix faults in vehicles and off-highway equipment such as harvesters. Our customers have not stopped work, and we will continue to support them in every way possible.

The new models make it even easier (and intuitive) for inexperienced users and experts alike, with new test capabilities and future-proofing. Together with a range of accessories, there is a kit for vehicle assessors, and our EV kit will be launching soon.

The new PicoBNC+ connection is a plug-and-play design – push to connect, and that’s it! Interactive LEDs on the scope match color-coding on probes when connected. Probes are automatically recognized in the software and set up accordingly, making it diagnostics even faster and easier with the PicoScope 4425A.

PicoBNC+ probe recognition saves time, reduces errors, and allows new users to become confident and comfortable faster than with other scopes.

PicoBNC+ powered probes mean that current clamps are always ready for action, with no limit on long-term measurements.

PicoBNC+ software control provides Auto-zero on probes, avoids manual switch settings, and simplifies probe setup for users.

Channel status LEDs provide a clear indication of which probes to connect to which channel, and of active channels.

Probe mismatch [PicoScope 7] eliminates the chance of accidental incorrect setup or measurements.

In addition to the new features, the 4425A still offers the benefits seen in the previous 4425 PicoScope: ConnectDetect, ±200 V voltage input range, floating input system, high sample rate (up to 400 MS/s), high vertical resolution (12-bit to 16-bit enhanced), SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface, 20MHz bandwidth, advanced triggers, advanced filtering, large buffer memory (250 million samples), maths channels, measurement and phase rulers, Pico waveform library, more than 150 guided tests, and the fantastic free Pico software upgrades.

PicoScope is used and trusted by more authorized and independent repairers than any other measurement system because it gives them the capability, confidence and support to find and prove the fix for most vehicle faults quickly. PicoScope lets you diagnose electrical, pressure, hydraulic, and NVH (Noise, Vibration & Harshness) faults, offering comprehensive coverage on vehicles of every type, trucks, buses, motorcycles, agricultural and construction equipment, off-highway and industrial systems.

The PicoScope 4425A sets a new standard in diagnostic oscilloscopes for vehicle and equipment technicians, offering unrivalled performance and usability focused on making your diagnostics faster and more accurate than ever before.

www.picoauto.com