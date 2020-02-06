Canada Auto Solutions (CAS) has just been awarded distribution rights of TOPDON scanners in the Canadian market. CAS has added this fast-growing global brand to its portfolio of products and services. TOPDON is renowned for its technologically advanced features, user friendliness and light-weight/ sturdy hardware.

CAS’s first TOPDON product offering will be the brand’s star product, the famous ArtiPad I-PRO which is considered to be one of the world’s most reliable scanners. This exceptional OE-Level functionality diagnostic scanner is available for full car model and full system vehicle trouble diagnosis for more than 100 US, Asian and European vehicle makes and models. Wide coverage scanners such as ArtiPad I-PRO are the most popular in the global automotive aftermarket industry as they bring operational efficiencies and economies of scale. ArtiPad I-PRO is witnessing a growing demand in the North American markets particularly because it allows the users to perform ECU online programming and coding of OEM level commands.

“We are very excited about this new addition to our portfolio of products and services. TOPDON’s ArtiPad I-PRO is a star product with exceptional features.” said Mr. Chady Abdo, Managing Director at CAS.

The ArtiPad I-PRO is an Android based, powerful and portable diagnostic tool for the automotive industry that also performs programming functions.

www.canadaautosolutions.com