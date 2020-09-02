Bosch is introducing its new ADS 525X diagnostic tool as the next generation in scan tools.

With its extreme speed, flexibility and accessibility, the ADS 525X helps technicians resolve issues across a broad range of vehicle makes and models faster and easier than ever before. As one of the most comprehensive tools on the market, the ADS 525X offers technicians online repair information at their fingertips, simplifying complicated repair work.

The all-new Bosch ADS 525X represents the next generation of Bosch Diagnostics from the world’s leading diagnostics brand. The extreme diagnostic scan tool with a flexible, modular software subscription, industry-leading OE-level vehicle coverage, weeks of battery life, and all-system scans with the fastest times.

Engineered and assembled in the USA by Bosch, the ADS 525X’s intuitive, technician-approved, user interface and standardized navigation with consistent information flow for every make and model provide a customized and exceptionally easy-to-use experience.

Enhance your software subscriptions for what you need most. All-access coverage for your first year plus 30 free days of industry-leading, full-system color wiring diagrams and Repair-Source, a complete on-tool OEM service and repair information library. You have the power to upgrade or downgrade the Enhanced subscription at any time

Quick-Scan powers all-systems DTC scans that clock in at under 60 seconds and complete scans in 30 seconds or less for many vehicle makes and models

All-new Android 9OS+ software and redesigned VCI hardware

Unprecedented, future-proof processing power — allowing you to browse videos, navigate online resources, utilize productivity tools and more without breaking a sweat

Fix the most vehicles with OE-level vehicle coverage from the world’s leading diagnostic brand as far back as 1976

100% OE-approved for secure vehicle access

Unlock the FCA Secure Gateway Module (SGW) found in late-model vehicles seamlessly and in seconds

www.BoschDiagnostics.com