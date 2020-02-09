Diagnostic scan tool update

Bosch has announced a new software release for its ADS 325 and ADS 625.

The ADS 4.0 now has many new and improved features, including quick-scan capabilities, enhanced European vehicle coverage and access to FCA Security Gateway vehicles. Repair-Source, a comprehensive vehicle service and repair information database to assist technicians with diagnosing, researching and repairing vehicle issues, is also built into the software update.

Bosch offers the best aftermarket coverage in one solution available on the market. The latest ADS software version adds the following functionality and optimizations:

Enhanced European Vehicle Coverage: Bosch expands its industry-leading coverage by adding thousands of OE functions for Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen

Quick-Scan: Technicians can now perform full pre- and post- repair diagnostic scans in under 60 seconds. Complete scans take 30 seconds or less for many vehicle year, make and models

FCA Security Gateway: FCA has approved Bosch manufactured diagnostic tools for secure access to SGW vehicles found in most 2018 and newer FCA vehicles

In addition to these advancements, ADS 4.0 continues to offer free access to Bosch Repair-Source. The on-tool vehicle service and repair information puts OE wiring diagrams, maintenance schedules, OEM service procedures for AC/heater, engine, airbag and more at technicians’ fingertips without leaving the shop floor.

The European coverage, Quick-Scan and FCA Security Gateway software updates are also compatible with OTC Encore and Evolve platforms.

