Bacharach has released its new Monoxor XR, a High-range CO exhaust gas analyzer.

The hand-held exhaust gas analyzer for measuring CO (carbon monoxide) in ambient air or directly from the exhaust pipe of forklifts, floor burnishers or other equipment burning propane, gasoline, diesel, or CNG (compressed natural gas).

The Monoxor XR can also be used for engine tuning and diagnostics, resulting in improved equipment efficiency and fuel savings. The Monoxor XR provides visual and audible alarming for instant alerting of personnel to dangerous CO levels.

The expanded measuring range of 80,000 ppm allows technicians to test even the most poorly maintained equipment without risking damage to the gas sensor. Bacharach’s Combustion mobile app allows the user to quickly and easily create and send customizable emissions reports from their smartphones or tablets.

A specialized exhaust probe kit is available for direct connection to various exhaust pipe designs, and a magnetic rubber boot is available to provide a non-slip, secure grip for hands-free testing.

The Monoxor XR employs Bacharach’s B-SMART sensor technology for pre-calibrated sensor replacement in the field – minimizing downtime, maintenance costs, and overall cost of ownership.

Bacharach is a provider of cleantech solutions for gas and refrigerant leak detection and identification, refrigerant tracking, combustion and emissions analysis instrumentation, and high-purity oxygen gas analysis in commercial and industrial applications. Bacharach products make the heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, refrigeration (HVAC-R), and process industries safer, cleaner, and more energy-efficient, enabling customers to increase productivity, reduce costs, and protect lives and the environment.

www.mybacharach.com