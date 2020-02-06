OTC announced today the addition of new specialty crankshaft and cam tools to its product lineup for Detroit Diesel engines. OTC tools are designed to improve a technician’s effort and efficiency in the shop and help keep heavy-duty fleet vehicles on the road. The new crankshaft and cam tools are now available throughout North America.

Cam Gear Retaining Tool (#5884) – The OTC Cam Gear Retaining Tool is used to hold the cam gear stationary without causing damage to the cam gear retaining bolt during removal or installation. The 5884 secures to the cam gear case through access cover bolts on Detroit Diesel Series 60 engines to provide increased stability.

