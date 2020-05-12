Transit has launched DS-One, a new line of uniquely designed performance brake rotors. In addition to being drilled and slotted for use on heavy-duty applications like SUVs and pickup trucks, and sought after by sports car amateurs for their look, DS-One brake discs simplify ordering and inventory management for customers stocking the brand as one number can be installed on both vehicle sides. Transit president Stephan Guay said, “It took two years to bring DS-One to the market because we did test after test after test to yield a high-performance product that is stylish, performs better than most OE discs and is available to our customers at the right price.”

A video showing tests pitting DS-One against OE brake rotors for braking distance and braking disc temperature performances is available on Transit’s website

www.ds-oneperformance.com

www.transitinc.com