Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket now offers a wide range of ATE Disc Brake Rotors to meet specific vehicle and customer applications. The rotors are precisely manufactured from the highest quality OEM materials to match original disc brake requirements. Over 100 years of brake systems expertise and experience goes into every rotor to deliver the right solution for safe and comfortable braking.

ATE Original Brake Rotors are precisely manufactured from the highest quality OEM specifications, surpassing even ECE-R90 standards. Offered in applications to fit a wide range of vehicle models and requirements, they feature the latest technology and high-quality materials. Every rotor corresponds exactly to the brake discs originally installed by the manufacturer, whether smooth, drilled, high-carbon, one-piece, pinned or riveted, and with or without wheel bearings. ATE Original brake discs offer extensive European coverage.

ATE PowerDisc Brake Rotors feature a stylish, custom appearance and an innovative technology that ensures safe braking even in wet conditions and in critical situations. A patented multifunction groove is machined into the rotor to help remove dirt and gases, which helps to reduce fading and prevent scoring. This groundbreaking ATE innovation also reveals the amount of wear on the rotor at a glance and serves as a convenient replacement indicator for technician and customer alike.

ATE Single Pack Brake Rotors are designed to deliver exceptional braking performance with ultra-low noise and vibration. They are built from OE material and match the high-carbon content of the OE part. The rotors are high temperature resistant and incorporate a special corrosion protection coating. Full axle coverage is offered for an extensive range of European make and models. Each rotor is sold individually.

According to Dan Caciolo, Head of Product Management for Continental Independent Aftermarket Powertrain & Brake Systems, “Our ATE disc brake rotor programs offer the customer and technician multiple options all featuring high-quality materials, and most importantly over 100 years of OE brake system experience and know-how. We have everything needed to deliver optimal braking performance and the correct rotor for each individual application.”

