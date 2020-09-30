NRS Brakes Releases Brake Pads Engineered for Dodge Grand Caravan

NRS Brakes has released galvanized brake pads engineered for the Dodge Grand Caravan, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. The new premium brake pads from NRS Brakes are designed to support the safety and performance of the Dodge Grand Caravan.

According to the company, its durable brake pads for the Dodge Grand Caravan offer best-in-class friction for deliver superior performance. They feature advanced noise cancelling piston cushions and shims, a patented mechanical attachment and fully galvanized steel backing plates, which prevents issues related to rust and corrosion that many other brake pads face.

Premium brake pads from NRS Brakes for the Dodge Grand Caravan require significantly fewer replacements, making them the most affordable option based on total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle.

