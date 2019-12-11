Bosch recently introduced new aftermarket automotive parts increasing coverage for more than 4.5 million vehicles in operation in North America. Among the product expansions is new SKUs for the Bosch QuietCast Brake Pad and Bosch Blue Brake Pad product lines. The brake pad sets with hardware provide coverage to late-model Fiat 500 vehicles in operation throughout the U.S. and Canada. Bosch QuietCast Brake Pads are developed to meet the needs of shops that work on a variety of vehicle makes and models daily. Bosch Blue Disc Brake Pads are ideal for the shop owner who is looking to provide customers with the best value.

