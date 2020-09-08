Brake line

MAT Holdings, Inc. is pleased to announce that Bendix Brakes are now approved by the Automotive Parts Services Group.

The Bendix Premium line includes automotive brake pads, discs, shoes, and complete brake shoe kits, and leads the industry in quality and ease of installation. Bendix Premium brake pads feature four-layer noise eliminating shims, and have been independently tested and proven to outperform competition. The entire product line features copper-free friction formulations, putting it at the leading edge of environmentally-conscious brake design.

A trusted industry name for over two decades, the Fleet MetLok® product line has been enhanced to provide even better friction performance and coverage, and expanded to include rotors as well as pads. Bendix Fleet MetLok semi- and low-metallic brake pads feature friction formulations proven to provide noise-free performance, fade and heat tolerance, outstanding durability, and excellent stopping in demanding applications. They also feature a 3-layer shim, burnishing compound to reduce break-in time, and a hardware kit when applicable.

The enhanced Stop by Bendix product line doubles the coverage of the previous product line to offer coverage for all makes and models of passenger cars and light duty trucks. The product line features an improved shim design, offering quieter performance, as well as the signature Bendix blue burnishing stripe. This stripe acts to increase the initial coefficient of friction for a shortened break-in period, ensuring noise-free performance. The enhanced product line was developed to address the specific needs of consumers for high-quality, high-performance brake products designed specifically for their vehicle and available at competitive price points.

