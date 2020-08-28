Brake lathe

Hunter has released a new AutoComp Elite (ACE) family of on-car brake lathes. The new AutoComp Elite Digi-Cal, Standard and Base lathes are built from the same powerful and robust lathe body, but deliver different feature sets and price points.

Hunter’s original AutoComp Elite featured patented Anti-Chatter Technology (ACT) which eliminates the buildup of vibration (chatter) that can occur when machining rotors at a fixed speed. All three new models still feature ACT, plus the same power, adjustable speed, quick compensation and precise cutting abilities of the current model.

The top-of-the-line model, AutoComp Elite Digi-Cal, comes with Hunter’s Digi-Cal which instantly measures rotor thickness and depth cut. This thickness is compared to the vehicle specs. Digi-Cal models also come with an intuitive touchscreen interface to simplify lathe operation and provide on-board training videos plus adaptor and vehicle lookup.

The AutoComp Elite standard model includes a touchscreen interface but without Digi-Cal. The Autocomp Elite Basic is the most economical model, without a tablet or Digi-Cal.

www.hunter.com