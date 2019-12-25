Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket offers a range of exceptional DOT 4 replacement brake fluids formulated to meet specific vehicle performance and safety requirements. The line includes ATE SL.6 Brake Fluid, an ideal brake fluid replacement for ESP, ABS, and ASR electronic brake systems; ATE SL for hydraulic brake and clutch systems; and ATE Typ 200 for the extreme demands of high performance and racing applications.

ATE Original Brake Fluids are the result of many years of expertise in the development of original OE brake systems applications. Viscosity, boiling point, and pressure behavior all interact perfectly to allow the brakes to react quickly and reliably – for every vehicle and every application. Boiling points and viscosity are also designed to exceed the legal specifications, while high-quality additives are incorporated to deliver outstanding corrosion protection and optimum compatibility with the sealing materials.

ATE SL Brake Fluid is an excellent DOT 4 replacement for use as hydraulic fluid in brake and clutch systems of motor vehicles. It features a mixture of polyethylene glycol ethers, polyethylene glycols, and boric acid esters of polyethylene glycols with glycols with anti-corrosion / anti-aging agents. ATE SL meets and exceeds the requirements of the brake fluid standards FMVSS-No. 116 – DOT 4, SAE J1704 and ISO 4925, Class 4, among others.

ATE SL.6 Brake Fluid is specially formulated for use in ESP, ABS and ASR brake systems. It features a low-viscosity texture that allows electronic brake systems to react more quickly for improved safety. ATE SL.6 offers excellent application coverage for the advanced braking systems used in all makes of high-end vehicles.

ATE TYP 200 Brake Fluid exceeds all DOT 4 standards and is designed to excel under the extreme demands of race cars and high-performance drivers. It is compatible with all DOT 3, DOT 4 or DOT 5.1 brake fluids. The formula offers a minimal drop in boiling point due to outstanding water binding properties resulting in a long-lasting fluid that can provide optimal performance for up to three years under normal highway driving conditions. The high wet and dry boiling points make this fluid an excellent choice for street driven vehicles as well.

Dan Caciolo, Head of Product Management for Continental Independent Aftermarket Powertrain & Brake Systems, noted, “From classic cars to race cars, small vehicles to large SUVs with ABS and ESP, we have the ideal brake fluid for all vehicle specifications. With ATE, you can be sure that all the brake systems will function at their best.”

www.ate-na.com