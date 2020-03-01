Raybestos has expanded its Element3 brake caliper line with the addition of new dual bleeder part numbers, covering several popular vehicles-in-operation (VIO) applications such as the Ford 150 and Honda Civic.

Kristin Grons, marketing manager for Brake Parts Inc. said, “The Element3 caliper additions are known as dual bleeder part numbers because they fit both the left and the right sides, so there’s only one caliper part number, instead of two.”

She said the innovative feature was developed through a joint effort between the Raybestos planning and product departments.

“Our customers benefit because they no longer need to stock two different part numbers – just one part number for the axle – allowing for easier inventory management,” she said.

With 100 percent new components, no core return and lower warranty rates, Raybestos Element3 brake calipers provide hassle-free installation and optimal performance. Designed and manufactured to strict Raybestos engineering specifications and safety requirements, these ultra-premium calipers offer original-equipment precision at a fraction of the cost of OE. The aluminum or zinc-plated castings provide superior corrosion prevention and meet (ASTM B117) 96-hour salt spray corrosion resistance test standards. The line is ideal for high VIO and problem applications, and includes plated brackets, where required.

