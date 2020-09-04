Brake Caliper files

Mueller-Kueps says its brake caliper file (No. 460 200 and No. 460 202) is back and improved. Rather than featuring a plastic handle, it now features a two-component rubber handle for a more comfortable and economic grip.

This allows technicians to get a better handle on the tool to remove all coarse residue off the brake caliper.

It comes in two different sizes. One for the domestic cars and European imports (#460 200), and one for the Asian import cars (#460 202). The #460 202 can also be used on most rear calipers. Using this file to clear the caliper prior to installing new brake pads will ensure that premature wear on said brake pads will not be an issue in the future.

www.mueller-kueps.com